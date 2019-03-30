While we assume that every move made by the Kardashian-Jenner family is purposefully orchestrated, sometimes things come up that are genuinely coincidental.
Kylie Jenner reportedly had a falling out with best friend and collaborator, Jordyn Woods after the news broke that she allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson. We all gawked in disbelief when – as if planned – the Jordy Lip Kit went from $27 to $13.50 on the Kylie Cosmetics website. It appeared that Woods was being discontinued from Jenner’s life and her beauty empire. Many speculated as to whether it could have been bad timing and nothing more. It turns out, it was all a case of bad timing.
In an interview with the New York Times, Jenner revealed that she didn’t know that the Woods’ namesake lip kit had been discounted, and called an employee as soon as she heard. The real reason for the price slash was that a couple of weeks earlier, Kylie Cosmetics had decided to switch from white to black packaging. The intention was to discount the discontinued version of the product and restock with the updated packaging.
Jenner and Woods reportedly still follow each other on Instagram, and though they haven’t liked any of each other’s photos since the cheating rumors first broke, Jenner said that Woods knows that the sale wasn’t meant to be an insult. “That is just not in my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Jenner told the Times.
Woods went on the record on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk to address the cheating scandal, where she said nearly all of it was blown out of proportion.
The Kardashian-Jenner family might always be making moves, they just might not be the moves you think.
