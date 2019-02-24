People Are Reselling The Kylie X Jordyn Collection At A Big Markup — & Here’s Why

When news broke that Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods was reportedly caught cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, everyone began staking out the Kylie Cosmetics website, waiting for a sudden discount on the Kylie X Jordyn collection, but that’s not quite what happened — although the Jordy Lip Kit did hit half price.
Prices didn’t drop on the BFF collaboration collection (yet). Currently, the bundle offer is the only thing from the collection that is sold out. All the individual items are still available on the Kylie Cosmetics website. There was speculation at first when a lipstick from the collection, Shady, was half off, but it was discovered that it went on sale prior to the cheating allegations becoming public.
Originally priced at $69, the Jordy Lip Kit is on sale for $55. It may or may not have been done out of pettiness, but that hasn’t stopped people’s interest from being piqued. The Lip Kit, as well as a matte lipstick named Woods — which isn’t discounted — are marked as a trending product. “Get it before it’s gone,” the website reads and ouch — does that mean that the kit might not be refilled if it sells out? Now, it seems that’s exactly what eBay resellers are hoping for.
Nearly all of the products either named after Woods or from the Kylie X Jordyn collection on eBay are listed for more than double the original price. The entire collection, which retails as a bundle for $124 total, is being sold on eBay for up to $400. As people speculate these beauty products will become collector’s items, it’s likely that the resale price will continue to skyrocket once they are no longer available on the Kylie Cosmetics website.
Until then, people will keep buying up the Kylie X Jordyn collection in the hopes that they can get their hands on the limited edition products that become even more limited edition, or that they can turn a profit with them.
