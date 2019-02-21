Cardi B Knows What Khloé Kardashian Is Going Through — & She Has Advice

Whether it's a government shutdown or a juicy bit of celebrity drama, Cardi B always has words of wisdom. The singer went live on Instagram as reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods continued to unfold. The gist of the gossip is essentially confirmed by Khloé Kardashian's social media activity, and Cardi is coming to the denim designer's defense as comments on Instagram and Twitter gleefully revel in the relationship's demise.
"Everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her and it's like why? I know the Kardashians have done fucked up shit before...[but] whatever karma they deserve I think they already have it," Cardi told viewers. "Like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman? Especially a woman that has a daughter?"
Cardi pointed out that she's been through a similar situation (she and husband Offset briefly split after reports surfaced that he cheated on the "Money" singer), and implored people to have empathy.
"Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces. Y'all know it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can't even sleep," she said. "You actually can't even escape it when you sleeping because you actually dream about it...it's like it's mainly the women in the comments. It's like why do you guys like manifest and be happy off of that?"
There's a particular hypocrisy, she says, to the women who are gloating while Kardashian is in pain.
"I feel like everybody always want to talk about how they want to uplift women...but it be like the same women that be laughing in the comments when another woman is going through some sh*t and it's all the time, she said, later adding, "I feel like that shit is whack."
Watch Cardi's decree below.
