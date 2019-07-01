Everyone Who Is Wrapped Up In The Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun Drama

A wrench was throne in Taylor Swift's new Lover era when it was announced that prominent music manager Scooter Braun has acquired Big Machine Records as part of a $300 million deal. This means that Braun, who manages stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, now owns all of Swift's music made prior to her switch from Big Machine to Republic records in November 2018.
For Swift, who wrote a Tumblr post about this acquisition, this hits particularly hard due to bullying she says she experienced at the hands of the manager, citing an Instagram post by Bieber that appeared to show Braun, Bieber, and Kanye West taunting Swift with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up" (Bieber later wrote that Braun had no part in that caption). Since Swift's post went live, it has divided the music world, much of which is comprised of Braun's clients. People like Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Kacey Musgraves have also gotten mixed up in the back-and-forth, making posts of their own about the situation or subtly liking others' posts that make it clear whose side they're on.
Basically, this is the music world's biggest drama since, well, the last time Taylor Swift made a post calling out a member of the industry. Ahead is everyone who is caught in this tangled web.
The last 2 night at @staplescenterla have been incredible. @arianagrande you are truly one of the greatest talents on the planet but even more so you are bringing people from all different walks of life together in a divisive time. You are bringing joy. You are amazing and I’m so proud of you. Damn you can sing too! Lol. Love you and let’s keep going!
Big Machine’s #ScottBorchetta says #TaylorSwift was fully aware of Scooter Braun’s deal to acquire her masters in lengthy letter:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019
“Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career.” pic.twitter.com/XueAc9CC0w
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
.@CaraDelevingne stands up for @TaylorSwift13 after #HaileyBieber called #JustinBieber a “gentleman” for apologizing:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2019
“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.” pic.twitter.com/uTJWw0JbdZ
For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago...I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan.— Todrick Hall (@todrick) June 30, 2019
Taylor doesn’t deserve for someone who has constantly BULLIED her to OWN THE RIGHTS to her blood, sweat, + tears. It’s not the dark ages - artists shouldn’t be held down, and I couldn’t be prouder of my friend for standing up for what’s right. End of story.— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) July 1, 2019
