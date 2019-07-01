Story from Music

Everyone Who Is Wrapped Up In The Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun Drama

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AEG.
A wrench was throne in Taylor Swift's new Lover era when it was announced that prominent music manager Scooter Braun has acquired Big Machine Records as part of a $300 million deal. This means that Braun, who manages stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, now owns all of Swift's music made prior to her switch from Big Machine to Republic records in November 2018.
For Swift, who wrote a Tumblr post about this acquisition, this hits particularly hard due to bullying she says she experienced at the hands of the manager, citing an Instagram post by Bieber that appeared to show Braun, Bieber, and Kanye West taunting Swift with the caption, "Taylor Swift what up" (Bieber later wrote that Braun had no part in that caption). Since Swift's post went live, it has divided the music world, much of which is comprised of Braun's clients. People like Demi Lovato, Halsey, and Kacey Musgraves have also gotten mixed up in the back-and-forth, making posts of their own about the situation or subtly liking others' posts that make it clear whose side they're on.
Advertisement
Basically, this is the music world's biggest drama since, well, the last time Taylor Swift made a post calling out a member of the industry. Ahead is everyone who is caught in this tangled web.
1 of 12
https://taylorswift.tumblr.com/post/185958366550/for-years-i-asked-pleaded-for-a-chance-to-own-my

Taylor Swift



It all started with Swift's Tumblr post, which name-checks people like Braun, Bieber, and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta.
Related Stories
Taylor Swift's New Album Is Hidden In TV Shows
How Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Reunited
Taylor Swift Announces Album Lover Officially
2 of 12
Advertisement
3 of 12

Yael Cohen Braun



In the post, wife Yael Cohen Braun claims Swift was informed of the sale, and accuses her of collecting and dropping friends "like wilted flowers." This post was liked by people like singer Kacey Musgraves as well as Kendall Jenner.
4 of 12

Scott Borchetta



In a post on Big Machine Label Group's website, Borchetta countered a number of Swift's claims, providing text messages sent between himself and the artist that show Swift was given prior notice of the deal, as well as a screenshot of the agreement he said Swift turned down in favor of Republic Records.
5 of 12
View this post on Instagram

Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber



Bieber, whose post was called out as an example of bullying, took to Instagram to clarify that Braun had no part in the antagonizing caption, but also lamented Swift's use of social media to address the issue.

"I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed," he said. "Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you."
6 of 12
View this post on Instagram

homesick!!

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Hailey Bieber



In response to Justin's post, Hailey commented "gentleman." This rubbed Cara Delevingne the wrong way, prompting her to leave a length response.
7 of 12

Cara Delevingne



Delevingne criticized Bieber for sticking up for men rather than trying to understand Swift's reaction, but stressed they should all be on the same team.
Advertisement
8 of 12

Halsey



Halsey posted a message of support on her Twitter, detailing how much the singer inspired her and saying it "turns [her] guts" to see Swift get taken advantage of.
9 of 12

Demi Lovato



Demi Lovato, one of Scooter's clients, stood by her manager, saying she hasn't experienced any of the negative behavior Swift outlined in her post.
10 of 12

Todrick Hall



Todrick Hall, longtime friend of Swift and collaborator on her most recent music video, tweeted many messages of support, saying he left Braun a long time ago due to similar mistreatment.
11 of 12

Martha Hunt



Martha Hunt, model and longtime friend of Swift, stuck up for her on Twitter.
12 of 12
View this post on Instagram

we love a disco

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner



Like Musgraves, Jenner "liked" a post taking Braun's side.
Advertisement

More from Music