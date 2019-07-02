Taylor Swift Collaborator Brendon Urie Drags Scooter Braun In Live Video

Taylor Swift made waves in the music industry over the weekend when she wrote an open letter calling out the sale of her masters to music manager Scooter Braun. In the letter, the singer accused Braun of bullying her during the public fallout between her, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, and said his acquisition of Big Machine Records — and by extension, her music — was her "worst case scenario." This prompted many fellow musicians to give their thoughts on the matter, but perhaps no one was more candid than Brendon Urie, who appeared on Swift's first Lover single, "ME!"
"This fucking Scooter Braun shit, like what a piece of shit, right?" the Panic! At The Disco frontman said live on Twitch, according to a video posted on Twitter. "You guys know about this dude? It just like broke my heart, I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right,' ya know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullshit in this toxic industry."
At one point he referred to Braun as a "fucking asshole" and also questioned the legality of the sale.
"I thought that was illegal to do a business turn behind the people who wrote the stuff," he continued. "Like you can't do it without their knowledge. There's a certain amount of time legally that you have to let the people know...like there's gotta be a precedent for that—not toxic masculinity. I stand with Taylor, of course: It's a shit show to learn how awful people can be...just for some profit...and maybe some clout."
.@brendonurie on a twitch live #WeStandWithTaylor— carol #WeStandWithTaylor (@getawaycarol) July 1, 2019
pic.twitter.com/TaMwd1M2jT
While Swift has not spoken out since the letter, she's been active on Tumblr liking posts of support from her fans. A rep for the singer also refuted some of the backlash to People, including a claim Swift's dad was aware of the sale, and that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta had texted Swift to let her know before the sale went public.
"On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty," the rep explained. "Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance."
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Urie and Braun for comment.
