Taylor Swift Wants To Own Her Masters. Here's What That Means.

Swift left Big Machine Records without having the master rights to her work — those rights would allow her to continue to make money from the catalog of her first six albums, but without them, she may never see another dime from her master recordings. Though Big Machine has other artists, including country superstars Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw, none are currently as big as Swift. Swift, who has a net worth of approximately $320 million , is right up there with '90s country superstar Brooks ($330M) , but far surpasses McGraw ($85M) and FGL ($25M). The indie label's value has been tied up in Swift's music for some time — as noted in a 2014 report that Borchetta was looking for a buyer for the label at a $200 million valuation. Had Borchetta sold Swift's masters back to her, he might not have gotten $300 million for Big Machine.