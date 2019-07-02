Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Rejecting Scooter Braun’s Calls

The saga continues. Just two days after Taylor Swift blasted Scooter Braun, the entertainment executive who recently acquired the rights to her masters, accusing him of “incessant, manipulative bullying” and calling his purchase of her masters a “worst case scenario,” Swift is allegedly rejecting all of Braun’s calls.
An unnamed source told The Blast that Braun has been trying to reach out to Swift since she shared her thoughts on the acquisition through a Tumblr post. The site reported that Braun is “shocked [and] very hurt” by Swift’s response — and, likely, by the responses of all the celebrities in her corner, including Brendon Urie, Halsey, and Cara Delevingne. Refinery29 has reached out to her representative for comment.
Though Braun has stayed quiet since Swift's statement, his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, has come to his defense. “My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in,” she wrote in a Instagram post, ending the message with a request for Swift to contact Braun directly: “Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can.”
Justin Bieber, a client and friend of Braun’s, has also urged Swift to reach out. “I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or [sic] any feelings that need to be addressed,” he wrote on Instagram. “Banter back and forth i dont [sic] believe solves anything.” He also assured Swift that both he and Braun “love” and “truly want the best” for her.
The one person Swift has apparently been speaking with is her friend Ed Sheeran, who also recently worked with Bieber on a track off his upcoming album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. On Instagram, the singer, who is not managed by Braun, wrote that he has been "directly speaking" with Swift, but did not elaborate further.
