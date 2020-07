Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, & Loving Someone With Bipolar Disorder

“The family of a person with mental illness is limited in what they can do while the person is not a danger to themselves or others,” says Karinn A. Glover , MD, MPH, director of Adult Behavioral Health at Montefiore Medical Center and assistant professor of Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, who has no relationship to West or Kardashian. “The criteria for hospitalization is if the person is a danger to themselves or others,” she explains. “Walking around waving a gun, or spending their family’s savings, or having unprotected sex with strangers in dangerous places — those are the things that’ll get you hospitalized. If you’re not doing anything so extreme, there’s no way to end up in the hospital, unless you develop the insight to say, ‘ I’ve been acting erratically .’”