Was Kim Kardashian One Of The “Very Liberal People” Trump Said Was Crying In The Oval Office?

We survived another heated debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden , and the second matchup was somewhat more civil than the first — no doubt a consequence of moderator Kristen Welker actually keeping the candidates in line with that mute button . But no amount of effective moderation could keep the discussion from going off the rails, especially when it came time to discuss a number of particularly sensitive topics. One of those trigger points was the subject of race in America, which saw Trump once again go off on a tangent that may have included a shot at Kim Kardashian West. However, not even the mute button could keep Trump from one of his rants. When asked about his track record on criminal justice and his relationship with Black community , the president, went off.