These are not the only people Kim Kardashian West has helped get out of prison, but there are quite literally too many to name and profile in one place. For the last several years, Kardashian West has been on a roll, consistently visiting President Donald Trump to have more people’s sentences commuted. Among them are Matthew Charles , who is believed to be the first person released under the First Step Act, passed by Trump in 2018, largely because of public discourse caused in part by Kardashian West. Many other names of those Kardashian West has helped free have chosen to remain anonymous.