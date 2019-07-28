Kim Kardashian West Brings Her Prison Reform Mission To A New Documentary

Kim Kardashian West is known for being one of the most recognizable faces on television. More recently, she has made a name for herself as an advocate for criminal justice and prison reform. Now, she is combining the two in a new documentary for Oxygen.
Kardashian West announced her forthcoming documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, with the network on Twitter, saying she hopes people who watch it will learn about the justice system the way she has. In the documentary, Kardashian West visits a correctional treatment facility in Washington, D.C. to learn about the Georgetown Prison Scholars program, which offers higher education courses to people who are incarcerated, says Oxygen.
We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019
This is one of many steps Kardashian West is taking to secure freedom for Americans she believes have been wronged by the justice system. She has met with President Donald Trump multiple times over the past year to speak on behalf of inmates in the hopes of them being granted clemency. One such case was Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was released last year after receiving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. In addition to Johnson’s case, she has financed campaigns to release 16 other people from life sentences for low-level drug crimes.
Kardashian West tweeted a series of photos with inmates at the D.C. correctional treatment facility, saying how excited she was to be able to share their stories to a larger audience.
Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a DC prison where men & women can get Georgetown credits. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. pic.twitter.com/xxmnIPFy7j— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019
An official release date has yet to be announced, but the two-hour documentary promises “an exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America's most controversial subjects.”
