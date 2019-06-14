On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West, who has been getting serious about her legal career, returned to the White House to once again speak about criminal justice — and to announce a new partnership with Lyft to provide formerly incarcerated people with rides to job interviews.
"I'm so happy to announce today that we have a ride-share partnership where formerly incarcerated people will be gifted gift cards so that they can get rides to and from job interview, to and from jobs, family members," Kardashian West said.
The social media influencer announced in a video posted to Twitter earlier on Thursday that she would be visiting the White House again to speak at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry Event. The event was promoting the hiring of prisoners released under the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform law President Donald Trump signed into law in December 2018. Kardashian West first visited the White House a year ago to advocate for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense.
Kim K also shared a moment with Ivanka Trump, who has been involved in advocacy for the First Step Act. Ivanka praised her “passionate advocacy” on criminal justice reform, and Kardashian West tweeted back thanking her "for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance!"
Thank you @IvankaTrump for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance! https://t.co/wdltrPtrFo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2019
Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney who has been instrumental in this movement and who has been helping Kardashian West with her legal career, previously told Refinery29 that she was at first a little skeptical about Ivanka's participation. "At first, I had my doubts. What I knew about Ivanka and Jared [Kushner] is everything you read in the news," said the Democrat. "I live in the Bay Area — It’s the heart of the resistance. I’ve definitely seen a different side of them up close and personal." But then she saw that Ivanka genuinely wanted to be involved.
Before making her announcement, Kardashian West spoke about Johnson and her visits with other prisoners, which inspired her to provide support for formerly incarcerated people. “I’m happy to help and [support] where I can,” she said. “Seeing the lack of support that really existed, whether it’s housing, or the amount of letters that I get with people just needing transportation to job interviews, to jobs.” The reality TV star also shouted out attorneys Jackson and Erin Haney of #Cut50, a national initiative to reduce the prison population, whom she’s been assisting since she began pursuing a career in the legal field.
#Cut50 played an instrumental role in the passage of the First Step Act, a rare bipartisan effort that has resulted in reduced sentences for 1,051 crack offenders (91% of whom are Black). “Late last year, we fought tirelessly to pass this law, leading a bipartisan coalition of grassroots advocates, formerly incarcerated leaders, and Members of Congress,” Jackson and Haney said in a statement to Refinery29. “Let’s keep this momentum going by making sure those who are coming out of federal prison are given support and empathy as they take the next step in their lives.”
“Everyone wants the community to be safe. The more opportunity ... that [formerly incarcerated people] have, and the support that we help give them, the safer everyone will be, and the recidivism rate will just continue to get lower,” she said.
According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, five out of six state prisoners were arrested at least once within nine years of their release.
Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry event at the White House today pic.twitter.com/kEUgqITmIE— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019
