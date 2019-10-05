Thanks To Kim K.’s Help, A Man Who Served 22 Years In Prison Will Be Released

Kim Kardashian West is continuing her philanthropic work in the social justice system, this time assisting in the release of Momolu Stewart. Stewart was convicted of murder at age 16 and served 22 years; he may be released as early as next week.
Stewart appeared in the 1998 film Slam as an incarcerated rapper while he was awaiting sentencing. The film follows a talented poet, played by rapper Saul Williams, who is in prison for drug possession but manages to turn his talent into a way out of being trapped in the criminal justice system
Stewart thanked Kardashian West on Instagram for her support and assistance with his case.
“Thank you @kimkardashian thanks to the homie Kim for her support in my case freedom is imminent and success is assured,” wrote Stewart.
Kardashian West first met Stewart when she visited the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility in July. After the meeting, Kardashian West agreed to write a letter on his behalf to the judge requesting his release. Stewart had filed an appeal to have his sentence reduced based on the 2017 Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, The Washington Post reports. The law allows inmates who committed crimes when they were younger than 18 and spent at least 15 years in prison a chance to have their sentences cut.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno granted the petition to reduce the life sentence of Stewart to time served, noting Stewart’s remorse and commitment to education while imprisoned. Stewart earned his GED in 2009 and completed 1,400 hours of educational programs, including subjects on behavior modification, anger management, and African studies. He has also become a mentor to troubled youths.
Kardashian West, who partnered with CNN commentator Van Jones and lawyer Jessica Jackson with advocacy group #cut50, has so far visited prisons, petitioned governors, and attended meetings at the White House. She is also in a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm and is working to take the bar exam in 2022.
Kardashian West is also planning to release a documentary about her prison reform advocacy entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project with the Oxygen network.
