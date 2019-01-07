Kim Kardashian Celebrates The Clemency Of Cyntoia Brown

Kim Kardashian celebrated on Monday after Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency to inmate Cyntoia Brown. Brown has served 15 years in prison for the murder of a 43-year-old man when she was 16 years old. Brown was still tried as an adult and sentenced to 60 years, with the requirement that she serve 51 before being eligible for parole. Now that Haslam has granted executive clemency, Brown will be released on parole supervision on August 7, 2019, after having served 15 years.
"This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case," Haslam said in his statement. "Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions."
"Thank you Governor Haslam," Kardashian tweeted with a bunch of hand-clapping emoji.
?????? Thank you Governor Haslam ?????? https://t.co/rAiru84fgn— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019
This message follows Kardashian's tweet in November of 2017 that she called her own lawyers to help with Brown's case.
"The system has failed," she wrote. "It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this."
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017
"Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.
"I want to thank those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who saw something in me worth salvaging, especially Ms. Connie Seabrooks for allowing me to participate in the Lipscomb LIFE Program. It changed my life. I am also grateful to those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who will work with me over the next several months to help me in the transition from prison to the free world.
"Thank you to Dr. Richard Goode and Dr. Kate Watkins and all of you at Lipscomb University for opening up a whole new world for me. I have one course left to finish my Bachelor’s degree, which I will complete in May 2019.
"I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without Him. Let today be a testament to His Saving Grace.
"Thank you to my family for being a backbone these past 14 years.
"I am thankful to my lawyers and their staffs, and all the others who, for the last decade have freely given of their time and expertise to help me get to this day.
"I love all of you and will be forever grateful.
"With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.
"Thank you."
