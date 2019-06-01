Kim Kardashian Visits Death Row Prisoner Convicted Of Murder In Hopes Of Exoneration

“I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at San Quentin’s death row,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself with Cooper. “I found him to be thoughtful and honest and I believe he is innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted.” She also wrote that she is “hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin’s case,” and commended Gov. Gavin Newsom for placing a moratorium on capital punishment in California earlier this year.