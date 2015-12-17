According to a report from TheWrap, Rita Ora is suing Jay Z and Roc Nation. Sources told the site that that according to Ora, Jay Z's interest in her music has "waned," which would constitute a breach of contract between Ora and the record label.
Ora wants to be released from her Roc Nation contract, the report explains. She signed with Roc Nation in 2008. Sources claim that Roc Nation's support of Ora decreased as Jay Z began working on Tidal and other projects.
The alleged lawsuit, reportedly filed in California on Wednesday, claims that Ora's Roc Nation contract is "an oppressive recording agreement." The lawsuit also allegedly blames some of the issues with her contract on Roc Nation's leaving Sony for Universal in 2013. Ora apparently had to stay with Sony, which apparently caused her relationship with Roc Nation to become "irrevocably damaged."
Ora's reps declined to comment on the story. Ora's lawyer, Howard King, meanwhile, told TheWrap that her "relationship with the record label has run its course."
Ora wants to be released from her Roc Nation contract, the report explains. She signed with Roc Nation in 2008. Sources claim that Roc Nation's support of Ora decreased as Jay Z began working on Tidal and other projects.
The alleged lawsuit, reportedly filed in California on Wednesday, claims that Ora's Roc Nation contract is "an oppressive recording agreement." The lawsuit also allegedly blames some of the issues with her contract on Roc Nation's leaving Sony for Universal in 2013. Ora apparently had to stay with Sony, which apparently caused her relationship with Roc Nation to become "irrevocably damaged."
Ora's reps declined to comment on the story. Ora's lawyer, Howard King, meanwhile, told TheWrap that her "relationship with the record label has run its course."
Advertisement