Every year, celebrities from all corners of the country gather in New York City to celebrate fashion. We're talking the high-end, one-of-a-kind pieces from designers like Alexander Wang and Giorgio Armani. The only problem is that, while the clothes are beautiful, there's no way us mere mortals would be able to afford them. Luckily, there's one aspect of the annual celebration that's not so out of reach: the beauty looks. Not only are they just as outrageous, they're also way more friendly on our bank accounts.
We know celebrities and pros alike are fans of drugstore beauty products, but we didn't expect to see a lot of stars wearing any on the most lavish night in the fashion world. But good news, they did — and now its easier than ever to recreate the glam without going over your monthly budget.
Click ahead to check out the drugstore products celebrities wore to this year's Met Gala.