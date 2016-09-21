On Sunday's episode of Rob & Chyna, Rob Kardashain said he developed trust issues after being in a relationship "where the girl was cheating and having sex with so many different people." His ex Adrienne Bailon — who you might recognize from girl group The Cheetah Girls — emerged as the women he may be referring to. But on a recent appearance on The Real, Bailon insisted it wasn't her
"I absolutely never cheated on Rob," she said. "And the way it’s said — it’s like, 'She slept with many people.' I’m like, 'Uh, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I can assure [you] that was not me.'"
Actually, Kardashian has admitted to cheating on Bailon, according to Us Weekly. She said on the show that she's forgiven him, though her insecurities flared up when she learned about it.
Who does that leave, then?
He's more likely talking about his ex Rita Ora. After they broke up, he tweeted, "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together... I have forgiven numerous times... But when a woman disrespects herself by messing with more than 20 men all while being in a relationship with a Faithful man..."
Clearly Kardashian was upset, though his comments here border on slut-shaming. Check out Bailon's interview, below.
