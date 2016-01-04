Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun At Brother Rob's Weight Gain With This Joke

Kim Kardashian's recent jab against her brother, Rob and his expanding tattoos seems to tip the scales towards insensitivity.
On the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is vacationing in St. Barts, minus Rob, when the topic of tattoos comes up. Kris Jenner talks about how Kylie got a tattoo when she turned 18. However, as People points out, Kim quickly switches the conversation to how much her brother's tattoos have changed over the years.
She mentions that Rob — who was recently hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes — had a tattoo of his now ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon's name, which he later covered up with an image of Rita Ora, who is now also his ex.
"He covered it with a life-sized Barbie doll of Rita that has now turned into a Cabbage Patch doll," Kim said with a laugh.
The joke seems to poke fun at her brother's reported 100-pound weight gain, which has kept him out of the public eye. But, it seems a little insensitive to laugh about her brother's size when it is something that so clearly bothers him.
It also seem unfair being that she has talked openly about her "awful" 52-pound pregnancy weight gain and has rightfully called out those who have picked on her weight in the past.
Kim has been supportive of her brother losing weight, even tweeting about how the two worked out together this past fall. But, the siblings do have a complicated relationship, especially in the media. Last year, Rob posted a disturbing Instagram about Kim that insinuated she was no better than the murdering, lying main character in Gone Girl.
Rob has yet to post any response to his sister's joke about his tattoo.
