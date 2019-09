Is there an early-aughts video more iconic than 2002's "Lady Marmalade" ? We think not. Featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, the song — which was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack — has earned legendary status. And now, Rita Ora is setting her sights on it.The singer told The Sun that she wants to recreate the song. "I'm trying to round up the troops,” Ora said. “I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX — she'd be fun — and Iggy [Azalea]."Sadly for Ora, it looks like she didn't clear it with Azalea, who voiced her opinion on Twitter today: