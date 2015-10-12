Is there an early-aughts video more iconic than 2002's "Lady Marmalade"? We think not. Featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, the song — which was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack — has earned legendary status. And now, Rita Ora is setting her sights on it.
The singer told The Sun that she wants to recreate the song. "I'm trying to round up the troops,” Ora said. “I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX — she'd be fun — and Iggy [Azalea]."
Sadly for Ora, it looks like she didn't clear it with Azalea, who voiced her opinion on Twitter today:
@Diamansus that was an iconic moment in pop history and should be left alone.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 12, 2015
Please leave me out of the whole Lady Marmalade conversation.
I have nothing to do with ritas ideas & agree it should be left alone. Thanks— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 12, 2015
And the prospect of a remake is looking grim if you believe the rest of Twitter:
I DO NOT WANT A NEW VERSION OF LADY MARMALADE. I DO NOT WANT A NEW VERSION OF LADY MARMALADE. I DO NOT WANT A NEW VERSION OF LADY MARMALADE.— anal girl (@benadryI) October 12, 2015
When they're talking about another "Lady Marmalade" cover: pic.twitter.com/UG7oNXawFU— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 12, 2015
#LadyMarmalade is she really serious about making a remix to this song please do not ruin a classic— Priscilla Envy (@Lovepinkstars88) October 12, 2015
Charli XCX, meanwhile, seems to be one of the few carrying the flag for for the idea; she tweeted that she'd be on board.
@billboard @RitaOra @MileyCyrus @IGGYAZALEA ummm I'm down— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) October 12, 2015
So do tell: Are you team remake or team leave-it-alone?
