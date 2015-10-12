Rita Ora Wants To Remake "Lady Marmalade" — But Iggy Azalea & Twitter Aren't Having It

Erin Fitzpatrick
Is there an early-aughts video more iconic than 2002's "Lady Marmalade"? We think not. Featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, the song — which was recorded for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack — has earned legendary status. And now, Rita Ora is setting her sights on it.

The singer told The Sun that she wants to recreate the song. "I'm trying to round up the troops,” Ora said. “I think it would be me, Miley [Cyrus], Charli XCX — she'd be fun — and Iggy [Azalea]."

Sadly for Ora, it looks like she didn't clear it with Azalea, who voiced her opinion on Twitter today:
And the prospect of a remake is looking grim if you believe the rest of Twitter:
Charli XCX, meanwhile, seems to be one of the few carrying the flag for for the idea; she tweeted that she'd be on board.
So do tell: Are you team remake or team leave-it-alone?
