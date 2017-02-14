Rimmel London Is Dropping Fifty Shades Darker Makeup — But There’s A Catch

While Fifty Shades Darker didn't dominate the box office this weekend (a certain Lego sequel took the top spot), it certainly was being talked about. Love it or hate it, we're in for the long haul with this franchise and its steamy — or tepid, depending on who you ask — sequels. But with movies come movie tie-ins, and this one is being talked about for all the right reasons. Rimmel London has released a limited-edition collection inspired by the film with one of its own stars, Rita Ora. The Rimmel spokesperson helped conceptualize the Mr. Grey Collection, and with her intimate knowledge of the film, there's no better person to bring this makeup collection to life. The Mr. Grey Collection includes five products, each in special packaging emblazoned with Ora's signature. It's totally wearable, too. Where some makeup-movie collabs can veer into kitsch territory, Ora's gathered together a red lipstick and gray nail polish, which are definite Anastasia Steele picks, as well as an eye pencil, matte setting powder, and black mascara.
Advertisement
Headed to a masked ball or a black tie birthday bash? Ora's made sure that you've got everything you need to go full-on glam. The products themselves have special names, too. The bold crimson lipstick is called Rita's Red and the polish is called My Grey. Unfortunately, the special capsule collection is only available in the U.K. We just got word that there are no plans to launch stateside, but if you know someone who's booked a trip across the pond, any of these picks would certainly make for the perfect souvenir.
Advertisement