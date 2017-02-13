I did not read the Fifty Shades trilogy, and I never will. I didn’t see Fifty Shades of Grey in theaters. In fact, I didn’t see it until it had been out for around a year. I queued it up on HBO one bored night, and discovered that it’s an instant cult classic. It is in the same family as Basic Instinct for exploring the outer edges of sexuality in a mainstream movie, Road House for self-aware cheesiness, and Clueless for having a lead character whose comedic turn makes the rest of the script bearable. All my belated enjoyment of the silliness of the first Fifty Shades movie propelled me to a theater (nearly 100% full of women) to see Fifty Shades Darker on its opening night. The director of Darker, James Foley (Fear, House of Cards), and screenwriter, Niall Leonard, don’t quite land the same tone as the first film. They do, however, take it to the outer limits that made films like Black Swan and Showgirls enjoyable; meaning it’s more enjoyable if you don’t take it all so seriously. The success of this series, much like the success of the Twilight series that inspired it, hinges on the idea of the primarily female audience identifying with the female lead — who is a mousy take on the every woman — and wanting the kind of love affair she shares with the male lead. To that end, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) delivers some unsophisticated, fumbling moments of likability: When Christian (Jamie Dorian) lets her sail his yacht, and she exclaims with glee, “I’m the captain!”; when he introduces her to ben wa balls, and she says, “You can’t stick those in my butt,”; and her designation of his interests as “kinky fuckery,” the likes of which Jane Austen would never approve.