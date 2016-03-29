MAC's Latest Collaboration Is Kind Of Random, But We're Down

Beauty lovers and science-fiction nerds stans, rejoice: Your favorite makeup brand and sci-fi franchise are collaborating for the collection of a lifetime. This September, MAC is getting intergalactic on us and coming out with a line of products in honor of Star Trek's 50th anniversary. Beam us up, Scotty, because this is bound to be otherworldly.



The collection is inspired by the show's leading ladies: Commander Deanna Troi, Uhura, Vina Orion Girl, and Seven of Nine. It will include a 25-piece haul of lipsticks, Lipglasses, pressed-pigment eyeshadows, nail polishes — and, from what we can tell from the available images, lots o' glitter.



"Star Trek is an iconic pop culture phenomena whose storylines pushed gender and racial boundaries," James Gager, MAC's senior vice president and creative director, said in a statement. "For its 50th anniversary, we celebrate each of Star Trek's powerful women in a transcending, transformational makeup collection."



One thing that's glaringly missing? An eyebrow product. Yes, we get that the makeup line is dedicated to the women of the bunch (girl power for the win), but how can you honor Star Trek beauty without a nod to Spock's iconic arches?