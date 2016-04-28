Story from Celebrity Beauty

Kaley Cuoco Says Bye To The Big Bang Theory With A New 'Do

Taylor Bryant

Sometimes, as an actor, it can be easy to get caught up in the life and personality of the character you play (we can only assume, at least!). Think about it: You're embodying an entirely different person, often for long periods of time, so we're sure identity crises are prevalent. Well, one way actress Kaley Cuoco separates real-life Kaley from her character Penny on The Big Bang Theory is by changing up her hair.

"It's very important for me to change my look after wrapping each season :)," she captioned a new Instagram photo, which shows her getting long, blond extensions. "I love playing Penny, but it's good for me to bring it back to Kaley. 🙋🏼 Last year I chopped it all off — this year I'm doing the opposite. With the extension master @faye.woods... Stay tuned!" And Cuoco's clearly adopting the "long hair, really don't care" mentality, because she concluded her thoughts with a snarky: "(Can't wait to read all the negative comments lol.)"

As she notes, the 30-year-old cut off her locks into a pixie in 2014. She also dabbled in painted-pink locks back in May 2015, so she's definitely no stranger to the strand switch-up. And it looks like she's mastered this particular role, because the final look is pretty damn A-plus, if you ask us.
"End result! Baby's got her hair back :)," she captioned the above shot. Although if she continues this streak, we're sure we'll see her with a completely different head of hair come next season.


