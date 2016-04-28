Sometimes, as an actor, it can be easy to get caught up in the life and personality of the character you play (we can only assume, at least!). Think about it: You're embodying an entirely different person, often for long periods of time, so we're sure identity crises are prevalent. Well, one way actress Kaley Cuoco separates real-life Kaley from her character Penny on The Big Bang Theory is by changing up her hair.
"It's very important for me to change my look after wrapping each season :)," she captioned a new Instagram photo, which shows her getting long, blond extensions. "I love playing Penny, but it's good for me to bring it back to Kaley. 🙋🏼 Last year I chopped it all off — this year I'm doing the opposite. With the extension master @faye.woods... Stay tuned!" And Cuoco's clearly adopting the "long hair, really don't care" mentality, because she concluded her thoughts with a snarky: "(Can't wait to read all the negative comments lol.)"
As she notes, the 30-year-old cut off her locks into a pixie in 2014. She also dabbled in painted-pink locks back in May 2015, so she's definitely no stranger to the strand switch-up. And it looks like she's mastered this particular role, because the final look is pretty damn A-plus, if you ask us.
"End result! Baby's got her hair back :)," she captioned the above shot. Although if she continues this streak, we're sure we'll see her with a completely different head of hair come next season.
