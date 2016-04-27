These Little Kids' Hairstyles Will Blow Your Mind

We’d forgotten about this grade-school phenomenon: Teachers dream up wackadoo dress-up days to keep kids’ creativity — and freak flags — a-flying. Well, the latest iteration that’s sweeping U.S. grade schools — “Crazy Hair Day” — has us laugh-cry-snotting into our adult beverages and thanking our lucky stars that we dodged this trend. (Or maybe jealous we missed it, we can't really tell.)
To celebrate the theme day, zany kids (read: their spirited parents) are molding their hair into interesting shapes and creatures. And the accessories go way beyond plastic hair clips. Think prehistoric dioramas and cupcake buns. Our favorite? Pours of soda. Naturally, we've rounded up some of the best ahead.
As these industrious stylists one-up each other with increasingly embarrassing #TBTs in the making, we’re giving props to their must-see 'dos and the teachers who dreamed up this high holiday. Crazy Hair Day: keeping grade school weird, one hairstyle at a time.
