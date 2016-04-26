Emma Stone Joins The Brunette Brigade

Emma Stone could easily be considered the most beloved redhead in Hollywood — despite the fact that she's actually a natural blonde. We adore, praise, and even covet the actress' consistently ginger locks around the R29 offices, and would even go as far as to say that she's helped give often teased crimsons a very, very good name. Well, it looks like the redhead set just lost one of its most famous members, because the actress has ditched her fiery locks to join the brunette brigade.
The 27-year-old's been keeping a pretty low profile as of late — particularly when it comes to beauty — until now. She stepped out today with much darker hair and chic, eyebrow-grazing bangs. In fact, the last two times we wrote about Stone's mane were back in August 2014, when she debuted her most recent bob, and in April 2014, when she showed off some enviable fringe. Needless to say, we were pretty taken aback when the star showed up with not just one, but two hair changes at the same damn time.
Not to mention, the chocolate hue is drastically different from any shade we've seen her with in the past — and not really the route many choose to venture down with warm weather approaching. So more power to you, Stone. Whether this new look is the beginning of your transformation into Cruella de Vil or simply a hair-color change of heart, we're here for it. And for you.
