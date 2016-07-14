Meghan Trainor has been outspoken about reforming the country's gun laws, body positivity, and LGBTQ issues. The Grammy winner has been called "a role model for young girls," and she has a legion of fans who adore her. But there's a tiny problem: She's not interested in voting this November.
"I should be way more aware, and if it was [Clinton] or Trump, I'd definitely vote for her," she told Billboard. "But I've never voted and I don't have any desire to."
This would be the second election the 22-year-old singer would miss if she opts out of voting this fall.
After the interview was published, many people reacted to Trainor's comments on social media.
"I should be way more aware, and if it was [Clinton] or Trump, I'd definitely vote for her," she told Billboard. "But I've never voted and I don't have any desire to."
This would be the second election the 22-year-old singer would miss if she opts out of voting this fall.
After the interview was published, many people reacted to Trainor's comments on social media.
Advertisement
Meghan Trainor is seriously the worst. First saying she isn’t a feminist and then proudly declaring she doesn’t vote? Trash.— Jen Frederick (@JenSFred) July 14, 2016
@Meghan_Trainor n life stop perpetuating your feminist message if u can't even exercise ur right 2 vote! #15thamendment #counterproductive— X and Ree (@XIXandREEREE) July 14, 2016
"I’ve never voted and I don’t have any desire to,” - Meghan Trainor on why she's a vapid pop star w/ no sense of what's actually important.— Ryan Brinson (@RyanCBrinson) July 14, 2016
@NYDNgossip @Meghan_Trainor I agree if the country can only provide two terrible options why should we as Americans vote— Scott (@Perseverance719) July 14, 2016
Meghan Trainor should use her celebrity to influence her fans to vote. This is not surprising but so disappointing: https://t.co/XtbdncqKCF— Emily E (@emilyofnyc) July 14, 2016
Here at Refinery29, we think it's important to make your voice heard at the polls. Here are just some of the reasons why exercising your right to vote this coming November is so important.
This election could have a direct impact on your life.
If you care about issues such as immigration policy and reproductive rights, you must know that whoever fills the vacant spot left in the Supreme Court will have a direct hand in deciding the course of these issues.
There are marginalized communities who have encountered obstacles when exercising their right to vote.
Communities of color, older people, people with disabilities, and students have been disenfranchised through a series of laws enacted since 2013, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The presidential election is important, but who you choose in Congress and in your town matters, as well.
They're the people who ultimately have the final say when it comes to issues ranging from gun control to housing and your community's public school resources.
It's THE way to make your voice heard.
This is your opportunity to determine the future of the country. Don't let that chance pass!
This election could have a direct impact on your life.
If you care about issues such as immigration policy and reproductive rights, you must know that whoever fills the vacant spot left in the Supreme Court will have a direct hand in deciding the course of these issues.
There are marginalized communities who have encountered obstacles when exercising their right to vote.
Communities of color, older people, people with disabilities, and students have been disenfranchised through a series of laws enacted since 2013, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The presidential election is important, but who you choose in Congress and in your town matters, as well.
They're the people who ultimately have the final say when it comes to issues ranging from gun control to housing and your community's public school resources.
It's THE way to make your voice heard.
This is your opportunity to determine the future of the country. Don't let that chance pass!
Advertisement