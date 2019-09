Here at Refinery29, we think it's important to make your voice heard at the polls. Here are just some of the reasons why exercising your right to vote this coming November is so important.If you care about issues such as immigration policy and reproductive rights, you must know that whoever fills the vacant spot left in the Supreme Court will have a direct hand in deciding the course of these issues.Communities of color, older people, people with disabilities, and students have been disenfranchised through a series of laws enacted since 2013, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.They're the people who ultimately have the final say when it comes to issues ranging from gun control to housing and your community's public school resources.This is your opportunity to determine the future of the country. Don't let that chance pass!