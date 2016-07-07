Season 6 Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky has given given birth to a baby girl, according to Us Weekly. It is Fedotowsky's first child with fiancé Kevin Manno.
The baby girl, Molly Sullivan Manno, was born Wednesday, July 6.
Her name bears a special significance for both parents, Fedotowsky said in a statement to Us. "This little angel is not even a day old and is already our entire world," Fedotowsky explained. "Molly Sullivan is named after two very important women in our lives. My late-grandmother, Molly Fedotowsky, and Kevin's late-grandmother, Eva Sullivan, will both live on in our little girl."
On July 5, Fedotowsky blogged that her doctor expected her baby to be born before her original July 14 due date. The former Bachelorette shared her excitement online: "Eeppp! I am so excited! I can't imagine what it will feel like to see her and hold her for the first time!"
The baby girl, Molly Sullivan Manno, was born Wednesday, July 6.
Her name bears a special significance for both parents, Fedotowsky said in a statement to Us. "This little angel is not even a day old and is already our entire world," Fedotowsky explained. "Molly Sullivan is named after two very important women in our lives. My late-grandmother, Molly Fedotowsky, and Kevin's late-grandmother, Eva Sullivan, will both live on in our little girl."
On July 5, Fedotowsky blogged that her doctor expected her baby to be born before her original July 14 due date. The former Bachelorette shared her excitement online: "Eeppp! I am so excited! I can't imagine what it will feel like to see her and hold her for the first time!"
Advertisement