Not to sound like that person, but I have really good taste in music. In college, I made CD mixes for my friends that would define a weekend road trip, or a hilariously trashy pregame. People actually followed my Spotify playlists and would thank me for introducing them to new artists and little known tracks. Sometimes I even write about music — music I miss, music I love , and music I just don't get . I know what songs to play for certain crowds, and what artists are surefire crowd pleasers (Justin Bieber, throwback '90s Jennifer Lopez, and anything by Beyoncé). In contrast, I know what artists require a more refined crowd, one with a taste for polarizing genres (EDM, chillstep) and an open mind to appreciate new experimental sounds. There's a science to finding and introducing new music to people, and even though I don't love all the music on the radio, it's safe to say that songs are the radio are pretty well liked.