In two different posts on Instagram, the Fault in Our Stars and Divergent actor reminds us of his talent by singing a few bars of John Legend's "Ordinary People." Also, he's shirtless. (BTW, he's done this before, only with a shirt .)Elgort, who has been shooting the upcoming '80s-set movie Billionaire Boys Club in New Orleans, has also been indulging in a different musical side project for the past two years, spinning as DJ Ansolo . For now, these heartfelt piano performances appear to be solely for the benefit of his followers...and, oh yeah, his girlfriend. Whatever, we're ready for his mixtape to drop on Soundcloud!