It's been a while since Ansel Elgort has made us cry. He was probably aware of that fact and took some time out of his day to give fans that special tingly, teary feeling you get when you hear someone sing their heart out. That he can do this with just a few notes just proves the magic that is Ansel Elgort.
In two different posts on Instagram, the Fault in Our Stars and Divergent actor reminds us of his talent by singing a few bars of John Legend's "Ordinary People." Also, he's shirtless. (BTW, he's done this before, only with a shirt.)
Elgort, who has been shooting the upcoming '80s-set movie Billionaire Boys Club in New Orleans, has also been indulging in a different musical side project for the past two years, spinning as DJ Ansolo. For now, these heartfelt piano performances appear to be solely for the benefit of his followers...and, oh yeah, his girlfriend. Whatever, we're ready for his mixtape to drop on Soundcloud!
