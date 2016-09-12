Is Chloë Grace Moretz Quitting Hollywood?

Chloë Grace Moretz, like many 19-year-olds, is considering her future. Unlike most teens, however, reassessing her career goals could mean leaving behind a field in which she's been working for over a decade. After packing several films into a single year, Moretz explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I pulled the plug on all my movies because I want to reassess who I am and find myself within my roles again. I’m realizing that I can slow down." Moretz expressed this sentiment shortly after her breakup with Brooklyn Beckham.
While she may have taken a break from her film projects this year, she's still as prolific as ever. Moretz is now focusing on producing two TV series, according to THR. And you'll still see her on screens soon. This fall she'll star in Brain On Fire, based on the memoir by Susannah Cahalan, and the crime drama November Criminals.
