Sarah Hyland Traded In Her Dark Hair For Something Way Lighter

While we typically peg summer as the season to lighten up your look, it seems as though plenty celebrities are hopping on the blond train a little early this year. To name a few, stars like Katy Perry Chloë Grace Moretz, and Allison Williams have all gone full-blown platinum recently, and it looks like the coolest color trend is only just getting started. (So much, in fact, that it has us second-guessing our irrational fear of peroxide!) And the latest person in Hollywood to ditch the darker look is none other than Sarah Hyland.