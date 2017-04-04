Sarah Hyland Traded In Her Dark Hair For Something Way Lighter

While we typically peg summer as the season to lighten up your look, it seems as though plenty celebrities are hopping on the blond train a little early this year. To name a few, stars like Katy Perry, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Allison Williams have all gone full-blown platinum recently, and it looks like the coolest color trend is only just getting started. (So much, in fact, that it has us second-guessing our irrational fear of peroxide!) And the latest person in Hollywood to ditch the darker look is none other than Sarah Hyland.
The last time we spotted the Modern Family star, she was rocking a brunette hue with subtle, dusty blond highlights. The look was a nice transition for the actress, who has been slowly going lighter over these last few months. (We especially loved her rich, rusty hue she had post-Dirty Dancing filming this summer.) But as of this weekend, we can officially call the actress a bleached beauty.
Advertisement
The paps snapped photos of the star heading out of Nine Zero One salon — the same place responsible for the styles of Shay Mitchell, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, and Emma Roberts — with a full head of blond. Considering the fact that countless other celebs attribute their platinum color to the salon, including Julianne Hough, we have a strong hunch this isn't a wig. Only time will tell if the look inspires yet another string of hair appointments in Hollywood. We have a feeling it just might.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement