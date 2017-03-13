In a second photo, Lovato's sporting her new style. It's an above-the-shoulder and slightly asymmetrical lob, which just grazes her collarbones in the front and gets a little shorter in the back. For the awards show, DeLeön styled it in soft bends, which are perfect for showing off the cut's texture and movement. It looks like the Lovato's color is intact, however, because we spy the exact same rich hue and a peek of highlights in the cut post-trim.