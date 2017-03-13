Two days ago, Demi Lovato treated her fans to a selfie featuring flowing chocolate locks. Today, that picture is old news. The singer and actor arrived at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards today sporting a brand-new 'do — and it's short. We're talking at least 12 inches shorter.
Lovato's go-to stylist, César DeLeön, posted a picture of the aftermath on Instagram. Before he made the big reveal, he put up a shot of Lovato's hair on the floor. He captioned the snapshot, "The big chop." He certainly wasn't exaggerating.
In a second photo, Lovato's sporting her new style. It's an above-the-shoulder and slightly asymmetrical lob, which just grazes her collarbones in the front and gets a little shorter in the back. For the awards show, DeLeön styled it in soft bends, which are perfect for showing off the cut's texture and movement. It looks like the Lovato's color is intact, however, because we spy the exact same rich hue and a peek of highlights in the cut post-trim.
Looks great, right? Too bad it didn't stay that way. At the awards show, Lovato took the stage to promote her latest project, Smurfs: The Lost Village. She looked stunning in her coral jumpsuit and with that beachy, effortless hair. Then, a torrent of green slime managed to undo everything that her glam squad tirelessly worked on. Lovato was a great sport about it. She smiled the entire time.
While she didn't take home an blimp tonight, Lovato will be getting a special honor at the Open Mind Gala later this month. As a thank you for her work with mental illness activism, she'll receive the Artistic Award of Courage.
