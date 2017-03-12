Remember when Rosie O'Donnell hosted seemingly every Kids' Choice Awards ever, and LL Cool J was nominated for Favorite TV Actor? Yeah, we barely remember 1997 either. Times were simpler then, and celebrities likely spent somewhat less on designer clothes with a sole purpose of getting completely covered in green slime.
The greatest slime victim of this year's Kids' Choice Awards was clearly Demi Lovato. Lovato, who likely agrees with me that the jumpsuit is fashion's single greatest invention, was decked out in a pink halter-neck version for last night's awards. That chic jumpsuit was not long for this world, though. When Lovato stepped onstage to promote Smurfs: The Lost Village, she was hit with an almost unfairly aggressive amount of green slime.
Advertisement
Seriously, she was covered, and probably worrying about getting that green ooze in her mouth.
Getting slimed has got to be an unpleasant enough experience, but this all-angle attack on a seemingly genuinely surprised Lovato really steps it up a notch. Still, Demi held her own like a champ — and stuck to posting just a "before" shot on Instagram. Probably wise, since the "after" was pretty messy.
Though Lovato did Snapchat a clip of her wringing out the slime from her hair like the badass she is. Fans on Twitter seemed to be impressed and appalled in equal measure by the slime attack.
First Slime of the awards goes to Demi Lovato, who was wearing a beautiful pink dress that lasted 15 minutes #KCAs— Shannon (@ShannonJoyKelly) March 12, 2017
Although Lovato was in good slime-covered company (Chris Pratt, Kevin Hart, and John Cena were among her co-slimed cohort of the evening), the awards show also offered plenty of less-gross — and occasionally adorable — memorable moments.
For one thing, the major award that we just now invented for Best Dressed Matching Family definitely goes to Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and kiddos. Carey and her daughter, Monroe, wore matching Sophia Webster Chiaras.
Zendaya, Melissa McCarthy, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chris Hemsworth took home many of the awards we didn't invent.
As for the possibly least exciting Kids' Choice Award, Best Video Game, that went to Just Dance this year. For those of you following along with the thrilling 20-year Kids' Choice comparison, this role was held by NBA Jam in 1997. Ah, the good old days.
Advertisement