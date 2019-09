Demi Lovato wants to take the stigma out of mental health issues. The singer know what it's like to struggle with a mental illness: she was diagnosed as bipolar in 2011 during her time in rehab, where she was treated for eating disorders and cutting. Lovato told Refinery29 back in 2015 that she was initially "worried" about the diagnosis, because she "didn't want anyone to think badly [of her]." At the end of the day, however, she says that she was grateful to receive the news, as it finally helped her get a handle on her alternating extreme moods. Now, Lovato is here to make sure no one else feels like they have to be ashamed of their mental illness, or seeking treatment for it. Lovato's decision to speak out about her own struggles is what has earned her a major honor.