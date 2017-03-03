Look, I get it: It's annoying to have to police your words when you're just joking about how you can't decide between dating Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds. Yet if you're someone who has to deal with the many stigmas against mental illness on the daily, words can hurt. Using the term bi-polar when you really mean "flaky" or "erratic" paints a pretty crappy picture of what living with a mental illness is like. After all, having bi-polar is not a character flaw: It's an illness, and one that can be managed with the proper tools.