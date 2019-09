Demi Lovato is one of many celebrities who has been outspoken about her own battle with mental illness. The "Neon Lights" singer was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder in 2011 during a stay in rehab where she was receiving help for an eating disorder and self-harm. Since then, she has talked about using her platform of fame to spread the message: that having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, and that those struggling can live a happy, healthy life. While Lovato definitely wants to keep the conversation about mental health open, there's certain talk she wants to shut down.