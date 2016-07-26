Demi Lovato just delivered a personal and powerful appeal on an issue that doesn't get enough airtime in the political arena: mental health.



"We can do better," the singer said as she addressed delegates on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention. "Every one of us can make a difference."



Lovato, who has been open about her own struggles with mental illness — from bipolar disorder to bulimia — touched on her personal experiences throughout the remarks.



“I stand here today as proof that you can live a normal and empowered life with mental illness," she told the crowd.



Lovato then called on elected officials to do more to end stigma and help people who are suffering.



“I urge every politician to support laws that can provide access to better health care and support for everyone. This is not about politics, it’s simply the right thing to do.”



Lovato, who supports presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, is one of a number of stars performing at the DNC in Philadelphia this week. Other big names headlining Monday's events included Boyz II Men, comedian Sarah Silverman, and actress Eva Longoria.



Watch Lovato's full remarks and performance below: