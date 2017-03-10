Say goodbye to that signature Chanel Oberlin blonde. Emma Roberts just posted a picture of her new 'do to Instagram that's giving us a major case of déjà vu. Where have we seen these dark locks before? Can you see it? We're getting major Julia Roberts vibes from the hue, which Emma says is for a role.
"#SmokyQuartz for my next movie," she captioned the shot. She also added shout-out to the stylist responsible for the makeover, Nikki Lee at L.A.'s celeb-fave salon Nine Zero One.
While the color's name, smoky quartz, may not be a thing just yet, we're guessing that Emma's celeb clout may be just the motivation for girls everywhere to go darker for spring. Plus, Emma's known for changing things up in the hair0-color department, having been blonde most recently, but also red and brunette in the past — in addition to some more unexpected shades. Ahem, "desert rose?" Let's just say colorists like to get creative with their nomenclature. It was only a matter of time before she went with something new, and this gray-tinged brown is definitely fresh. All the transformations came courtesy of Nine Zero One, of course.
But what we're loving most is that she's looking more and more like her world-famous aunt. That huge smile, that enviable bone structure? Emma is definitely carrying on a legacy. So just how close are Emma and her aunt? On the Oscars red carpet, Emma revealed that she picked out Julia Roberts' now-famous Valentino gown back in 2001. "You should wear the skunk dress!" the actress recalled to Ryan Seacrest. That's love right there.
And this isn't the first time that Emma's channeled her famous aunt. Back in 2012, the younger Roberts made us all do a double-take when she stepped out on Halloween. Her costume that year? Vivian Ward from Pretty Woman. You know, the role that made her aunt a household name back in 1990.
