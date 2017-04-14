Celebrities Are Freaking Out About The New Kendrick Lamar, Too

.
Kendrick Lamar set the internet ablaze Thursday night when he dropped his new album DAMN. The rapper's followup to 2016 critical darling and commercial smash-hit, To Pimp A Butterfly, consists of 14 tracks of pure Kendrick awesomeness. Several songs feature genius collaborations, ranging from the natural fit (Rihanna) to the totally unexpected (U2).
Of course, Twitter is already teeming with excitement and praise for DAMN, the 29-year-old's fourth studio album — and that includes the celebrities who are as obsessed with the rapper as any of his fans. Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted, "Oh @kendricklamar make me feel some type of way." Rihanna, who is featured on "Loyalty," Instagrammed the album cover. Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba put her feelings poetically ("Kendrick Lamar is The Truth"), while Wale took the blunter route ("Kendrick fucked it up #damn"). And Naya Rivera appears to be a happy listener as well.
Our favorite reaction, though, has to be the one posted by Sean Diddy Combs (the artist formerly known as Diddy/P. Diddy/Puff Daddy/Diddy/Puffy/Sean John). "WOW!!!!!!! #DAMN #DAMN #DAMN FIRE ALOT OF GREAT MUSIC OUT RT NOW!!!! @RevoltTV go KING KENDRICK LAMAR!!!" For proper enjoyment, you should probably watch his accompanying video, too.
Perhaps the best way to sum up the collective reaction to DAMN.? Daaayyumn.
Oh @kendricklamar make me feel some type of way. https://t.co/ZUBIYSVKTH— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) April 14, 2017
WOW!!!!!!! #DAMN #DAMN #DAMN FIRE ALOT OF GREAT MUSIC OUT RT NOW!!!! @RevoltTV go KING KENDRICK LAMAR!!! pic.twitter.com/EDPzCrWOiq— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) April 14, 2017
Me listening to this intro to @kendricklamar ?? pic.twitter.com/zQbG7c4LKm— lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) April 14, 2017
