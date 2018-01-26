Chloe Grace Moretz Speaks Out About #MeToo & Louis C.K.

Although her 2017 movie I Love You, Daddy, was poised to make waves after its November premiere, Chloë Grace Moretz hasn't done a lot of interviews about it. That's because the New York premiere was cancelled, and The Orchard ultimately decided not to distribute the film, especially given the movie's context and the November allegations against writer, director, and star Louis C.K., which the comedian confirmed were true. In the movie, Moretz plays a 17-year-old seduced by a 68-year-old filmmaker played by John Malkovich. (Malkovich's character is a mockup of the embattled filmmaker Woody Allen.) When the New York Times published an exposé detailing the experiences of five women who alleged they'd been sexually harassed by C.K., the movie's plot was thrown into harsh relief.
At Sundance this year, Moretz spoke about the movie for the first time. Or rather, she declined to speak about it. When Variety asked about the film, she broadened the conversation to be about the #MeToo movement in general.
“I could single-in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole," she said diplomatically. She added, "The fact that you asked this question at Sundance in a video suite, this never would have happened two years ago. So the fact that it’s a conversation and it’s a question is monumental... We’ve all been through a lot of stuff, but at least we’re communicating and people are going to be held accountable."
Moretz's situation is unfortunate and — like many of today's pop culture conundrums — unprecedented. She's suddenly being forced to respond to the actions of C.K., a man who, before November, was just her director and co-star. I Love You, Daddy created a generous amount of buzz, and then never premiered. The movie didn't even make it to theaters, and yet it could follow Moretz around more than any of her successful works. With her answer, Moretz made a good point: This isn't about her, really, this is about a movement toward a better, more equitable Hollywood.
