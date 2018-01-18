Dylan Farrow Sits Down In First Ever On-Camera Interview About Woody Allen

"I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother's country house in Connecticut by my father," Farrow, 32, recounted. "He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted." She added that, in the language of a 7-year-old, she would have said he "touched her private parts."