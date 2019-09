Ferrera thought there was "a tectonic shift underneath our feet" that was encouraging people to come forward. That includes Ferrera, who shared the story of her sexual assault, which started when she was nine years old at the hands of someone she knew last year. "Women and men are feeling like we can no longer not say the truth," Ferrera said. "And when the truth is said, there is maybe a ripple in our culture right now that is going to allow for there to be a change."