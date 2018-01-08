How Celebrities Supported #TimesUp At The 2018 Golden Globes

Tonight, celebrities are making a powerful statement. They’re using fashion, pins, and their voices to demonstrate that not only has the reckoning arrived, but action is being taken. It officially started on New Year’s Day, with the launch of the Time’s Up initiative, a legal defense fund that has already raised $15.6 million towards the goal of helping survivors of sexual harassment in all industries come forward and fight.
The Time’s Up initiative is encouraging not just celebrities, but everyone, everywhere, to don black tonight. People are tweeting using the hashtag #whywewearblack to lend their support to this important movement. They’re also sharing photos of themselves in all black.
While the fund will help people across all industries, from entertainment to domestic workers to farm workers, Hollywood stars are highly visible. The Golden Globes are the first major awards show of the season, and they mark a major opportunity for celebrities to make a statement and support the initiative’s work. That’s why stars are using their presence on the red carpet to amplify the cause. Ahead, see the stars who supported Time’s Up at the Golden Globes.