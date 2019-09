America Ferrera Breaks Her Silence About Her First Time Being Sexually Assaulted At 9

"The same stereotypes get played over and over again," she told People about her new digital series , Gente-Fied, which screened at the Sundance Film Festival in January. "I think what we’re used to seeing is Latinos as gangsters, drug dealers, or people trying to cross the border, and while all those things may be true and real to an extent, we as Latinos are so much more than that and there is so many representations of our experience and who we are that completely goes unseen. We’re engrained the gay community. We’re engrained in the artists community. We’re engrained in the culinary community. We’re so rarely represented for all of the things that we are."