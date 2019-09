Dylan Farrow Sits Down In First Ever On-Camera Interview About Woody Allen

The conjoined #metoo and Time's Up movement have brought Farrow's decades-old allegations to the forefront, although only because Farrow herself has made a point of it. In December, Farrow wrote in the LA Times that the #metoo movement had "excluded" her. The op-ed denounced specific actors for refusing to acknowledge the allegations in interviews — Farrow cited Blake Lively, Kate Winslet, and Greta Gerwig as actors who were complicit in silencing Farrow. Since the op-ed, actors Ellen Page , Natalie Portman, Gerwig Mira Sorvino , and Timothée Chalamet have acknowledged the controversy. Portman, who has never worked with Allen, said in an interview with CBS that she "believes" Farrow, while Hall, Gerwig, and Sorvino have all apologised for working with him. Chalamet, who is still under contract for the forthcoming Allen movie A Rainy Day in New York, claimed he could not comment on the matter, but he donated his salary to three separate charities.