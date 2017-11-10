Louis C.K. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 5 Women

Update: FX Networks has released the following statement: "We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review."
Additionally, Deadline reports that HBO has responded to the allegations by removing all C.K.'s work from its streaming services, and he will no longer be permitted to participate in the network's upcoming special Night of Too Many Stars.
Original story follows.
Today, the New York Times released an exposé on Louis C.K. (real name Louis Szekely) alleging that the comedian sexually harassed five women over the course of his career. The 50-year-old has been asked about the persistent rumors and consistent murmurs of misconduct that have surrounded him for a few years now, but no women have gone on record with claims of harassment and assault.
Until now.
Jodi Kantor, who also helped break the Weinstein story in early October, spoke to Julia Wolov, Dana Min Goodman, Rebecca Corry, Abby Schachner, and a fifth woman who wished to remain anonymous. Each describe specific instances in which the comedian exposed himself and asked if he could masturbate in front of them. Courteney Cox and David Arquette both also confirm one of the stories, from Corry, who appeared in a television pilot with C.K. in 2005. “What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Cox told the Times via email. "My concern was to create an environment where Rebecca felt safe, protected and heard."
In response to the story, Louis C.K.'s publicist, Lewis Kay, said his client is "not going to answer any questions" regarding the claims.
C.K. is just one of the many, many powerful men in Hollywood and media that have been called out for their ongoing inappropriate behavior in the past few months, following the incredible takedown of Harvey Weinstein, who previously resided at the top of the Hollywood food chain.
It's empowering to hear women come forward and identify predators in their industry, but it is also overwhelming and difficult to comprehend that so many men in power have been abusing it.
C.K. also has a movie set to release later this month titled I Love You, Daddy, starring a slew of A-list names, but the premiere was reportedly canceled ahead of the release of the Times' bombshell story.
Refinery29 has reached out to Louis C.K.'s rep for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
