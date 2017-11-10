Louis C.K. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 5 Women

Jodi Kantor, who also helped break the Weinstein story in early October, spoke to Julia Wolov, Dana Min Goodman, Rebecca Corry, Abby Schachner, and a fifth woman who wished to remain anonymous. Each describe specific instances in which the comedian exposed himself and asked if he could masturbate in front of them. Courteney Cox and David Arquette both also confirm one of the stories, from Corry, who appeared in a television pilot with C.K. in 2005. “What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Cox told the Times via email. "My concern was to create an environment where Rebecca felt safe, protected and heard."