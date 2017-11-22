This Is How Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Are Celebrating Thanksgiving Together

Some celebrities really are just like us — at least when it comes to Thanksgiving.
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are celebrating Thanksgiving together, and Moretz shared a peek into their turkey day shopping on her Instagram story. Moretz posted a quick clip of her and Beckham at a grocery store, and it looks like they're loading up on all the Thanksgiving treats.
It's hard to see everything they're buying in the video, but it looks like there's plenty of veggies, including corn and Brussels sprouts, as well as coffee, cereal, and baking staples like flour and oil. The pair even loaded a baking dish onto the conveyer belt — if there's ever a time I've felt closer to a celebrity, it's knowing that they, too, are relying on a generic casserole dish, not something from Le Creuset.
It looks like the weather must be fairly warm where the two of them are, too — Beckham is sporting a sleeveless Nirvana top.
Moretz and Beckham recently rekindled their romance after breaking up in 2016. Their first public outing since getting back together was at an Xbox One event in New York earlier this month. The pair were twinning in denim jackets.
It's not clear from the Instagram story who the couple is spending Thanksgiving with, but our guess is Moretz's family. Beckham recently moved to the United States to study photography at the Parsons School of Design in New York — and Thanksgiving is an American tradition, not a British one. Still, it appears he's adapting to the holiday just fine, and it looks like the couple is going to have an awesome Thanksgiving feast.
