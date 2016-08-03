Chlöe Grace Moretz Is More Than Just Brooklyn Beckham's Girlfriend, Okay?

"(Brooklyn and I) both get what it means to have our lives twisted and torn apart and faked. Sometimes, we'll just look at teach other and laugh. Like the other day, when I said: 'Apparently, we're engaged', and he took a picture of the ring and sent it to his mum saying, 'The rumours are true! But seriously, you don’t know how often I’m described as ‘his girlfriend’ and you think: 'well, I've also been acting for 13 years, but don’t worry.'" Don't miss our interview with the excellent @chloegmoretz. She heads up our September issue, in stores on Monday, and heading to subscribers as we speak. Shoot credits: Top, skirt, socks and shoes all @gucci Photographer: @janwelters_official Art Director: @lisrah Fashion Director: @karenprestonkp Hair: @cwoodhair at The Wall Group for @shuuemurahairuk Make-up: @storyofmailife at Starworks Artists, using @armani Manicurist: Chelsea King at Celestin Agency, using @revlon_uk Fashion Assistant: @emmahargs

