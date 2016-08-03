Story from Pop Culture

Chlöe Grace Moretz Is More Than Just Brooklyn Beckham's Girlfriend, Okay?

Erin Donnelly
If you only know Chlöe Grace Moretz through her relationship with teenage dream Brooklyn Beckham, it's time to refresh your Netflix queue. As the 19-year-old actress noted in her September 2016 cover story for British Glamour, she's been acting since age 6 and would appreciate getting some acknowledgement for that if the public would be so kind.

Moretz told the magazine that media attention can be frustrating for the couple, who met two years ago at SoulCycle.

"One of the reasons why dating him is great is that we both get what it means to have our lives twisted and torn apart and faked," she explained. "Sometimes, we'll just look at teach other and laugh. Like the other day, when I said, 'Apparently, we're engaged,' and he took a picture of the ring and sent it to his mum saying, 'The rumors are true!'

"But seriously, you don't know how often I'm just described as 'his girlfriend.' And you think: 'Well, I've also been acting for 13 years, but don't worry.'"

It's a bit like writing Beckham's mom, Victoria, as just "David's wife." Moretz is part of a power couple, not merely a plus-one. Time to show some respect.
