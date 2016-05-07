The new Instagram handbook has been written by Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz. Their back-and-forth posts have been the stuff of tasteful young adult novels adapted into films starring Chloë Grace Moretz (only with nothing but happily ever afters).
First, they were nothing but discreet, enduring two years of rumors without blabbing about their love to anyone. This makes absolute sense to anyone who was in a relationship as a teenager — why tell the world until you're sure? And then, two weeks ago, they finally went public on their own terms. Since then, we've seen a chaste kiss on the head. There were also matching Vans that would have made us puke on any other couple.
On Friday morning, Beckham gave us the above pic, which is the opposite of sickly sweet romance. Instead, it's a slice of life that makes them actually seem like a regular young couple who get takeout in the middle of the night and might find it funny to hang out in the hallway of a hotel.
"It creates a mass frenzy and they [the paparazzi] follow you in separate cars so you can't just run around and share little silly and cute moments," Moretz recently told InStyle U.K. of what it's like to date another famous person. But here she is, looking both silly and cute.
This photo says they're not only together for the cameras. They're finally letting us catch a glimpse of what we imagine they've been up to out of sight for all this time.
