The new Instagram handbook has been written by Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz . Their back-and-forth posts have been the stuff of tasteful young adult novels adapted into films starring Chloë Grace Moretz (only with nothing but happily ever afters).First, they were nothing but discreet, enduring two years of rumors without blabbing about their love to anyone. This makes absolute sense to anyone who was in a relationship as a teenager — why tell the world until you're sure? And then, two weeks ago, they finally went public on their own terms. Since then, we've seen a chaste kiss on the head . There were also matching Vans that would have made us puke on any other couple.